Overview

Dr. Joshua Rothenberg, DO is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rothenberg works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Boca Raton
    670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach
    3313 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 202, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Finger

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(40)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Joshua Rothenberg, DO

Specialties
  • Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346515020
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Internship
  • Palmetto General Hospital
Medical Education
  • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joshua Rothenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rothenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rothenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

