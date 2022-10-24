Dr. Joshua Rothenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Rothenberg, DO
Overview
Dr. Joshua Rothenberg, DO is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Locations
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach3313 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 202, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, my hip pain is gone! My daughter referred me to this doctor and I was skeptical. But he took the time to go over my MRI and discuss options with me. He then gave me an injection and I have not had pain since! What a wonderful young man! So pleasant and professional as was all of his staff. If all my doctors could be as nice as Dr. Rothenberg is my life would be so much easier. I had an issue in my foot and Dr. R took care of that pain too...love this guy! I highly recommend this doctor at either of his offices, all my experiences have been wonderful!
About Dr. Joshua Rothenberg, DO
- Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1346515020
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Palmetto General Hospital
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
