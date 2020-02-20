See All Pediatric Neurologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Joshua Rotenberg, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Rotenberg, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Methodist Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Rotenberg works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Houston, TX and Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Medical and Sleep Specialists
    15551 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-4107
  2. 2
    TMSS - Pediatric neurology/Sleep Katy
    21308 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-4107
  3. 3
    Neurology and Sleep Specialists
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 210, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-4107
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Sugar Land Family Practice PA
    1111 Highway 6 Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-4107
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Cerebral Palsy, Spasticity Management Clinic
    6400 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-4107
  6. 6
    TMSS- The Woodlands
    1120 Medical Plaza Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-4107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
10q Partial Trisomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
11q Partial Trisomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
14q Partial Trisomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
14qter Deletion Syndrome Chevron Icon
17,20-Desmolase Deficiency Chevron Icon
18-Hydroxylase Deficiency Chevron Icon
18p Partial Monosomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
1q Terminal Deletion Syndrome Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Arachnodactyly - Ataxia - Cataract - Aminoaciduria - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Ataxia - Apraxia - Mental Retardation, X - Linked Chevron Icon
Ataxia With Vitamin E Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ataxia-Telangiectasia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Hereditary, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Spastic, 3, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Neonatal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
CADASIL Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy, Spastic, Diplegic Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Cerebral X-Linked Adrenoleukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chromosome 1q Deletion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chromosome 1q Proximal Deletion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental Coordination Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay - Epilepsy - Neonatal Diabetes Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay - Hypotonia Extremities Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysphasia, Familial Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Associated Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Associated Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome-Like Hypotonia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Early Infantile Epileptic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy - Mental Deterioration, Finnish Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy - Microcephaly - Skeletal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy - Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Occipital Calcifications Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Dominant Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Recessive Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Generalized - Paroxysmal Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Rolandic - Paroxysmal Exercise-Induced Dystonia - Writer's Cramp Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, X - Linked - Learning Disabilities - Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Epileptic Encephalopathy, Lennox-Gastaut Type Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsions, Familial, 1 Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Autism Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Child Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infant Epilepsy With Migrant Focal Crisis Chevron Icon
Infantile Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Infantile Sialic Acid Storage Disease Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Infantile Spasms Chevron Icon
Infantile Spasms - Broad Thumbs Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intraventricular Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Lissencephaly, Type 1, Isolated, Without Known Genetic Defects Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Anophthalmia - Craniosynostosis Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Arachnodactyly - Hypotonia - Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Athetosis - Microphthalmia Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Behavior Disturbance - Sensorineural Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Blepharophimosis - Obesity - Web Neck Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Coloboma - Slimness Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Contractural Arachnodactyly Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Dysmorphism - Hypogonadism - Diabetes Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Epilepsy - Bulbous Nose Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Epilepsy, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Epileptic Seizures - Hypogonadism - Hypogenitalism - Microcephaly - Obesity Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Gynecomastia - Obesity, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Hip Luxation - G6PD Variant Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Hypocupremia - Hypobetalipoproteinemia Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Hypotonia - Skin Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Hypotonic Facies Syndrome, X-Linked, 1 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Keratoconus - Febrile Seizures - Sinoatrial Block Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Macrocephaly - Coarse Facies - Hypotonia Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Macrocephaly - Short Stature - Craniofacial Dysmorphism Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Microcephaly - Epilepsy - Ataxia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Microcephaly - Phalangeal - Facial Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Microcephaly - Unusual Facies Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Multiple Nevi Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Myopathy - Short Stature - Endocrine Defect Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Nasal Hypoplasia - Obesity - Genital Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Osteosclerosis Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Polydactyly - Uncombable Hair Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Progressive Spasticity, X - Linked Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Psychosis - Macroorchidism Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Short Broad Thumbs Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Short Stature - Absent Phalanges Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Short Stature - Bombay Phenotype Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Short Stature - Cleft Palate - Unusual Facies Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Short Stature - Deafness - Genital Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Short Stature - Hand Contractures - Genital Anomalies Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Short Stature - Heart and Skeletal Anomalies Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Short Stature - Microcephaly - Eye Anomalies Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Short Stature - Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Short Stature - Unusual Facies Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Skeletal Dysplasia - Abducens Palsy Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Sparse Hair - Brachydactyly Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Spasticity - Ectrodactyly Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Unusual Facies - Talipes - Hand Anomalies Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation Syndrome, Belgian Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Autosomal Recessive, 1 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Autosomal Recessive, 10 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Autosomal Recessive, 11 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Autosomal Recessive, 2 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Autosomal Recessive, 3 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Autosomal Recessive, 4 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Autosomal Recessive, 5 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Autosomal Recessive, 6 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Autosomal Recessive, 7 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Autosomal Recessive, 8 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Autosomal Recessive, 9 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Buenos Aires Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Epileptic Seizures - Hypogonadism and Hypogenitalism - Microcephaly - Obesity Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Mietens-Weber Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Non-Syndromic, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Smith-Fineman-Myers Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Unexplained Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, Wolff Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Acromegaly - Hyperactivity Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Borderline Maoa Metabolism Anomaly Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Brachydactyly - Macroglossia Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Cerebellar Hypoplasia - Distinctive Facial Appearance Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Choreoathesis - Abnormal Behavior Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Corpus Callosum Agenesis - Spastic Quadriparesis Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Craniofacial Dysmorphology - Epilepsy - Ophthalmoplegia - Cerebellar Atrophy Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Cubitus Valgus - Typical Face Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Dystonia - Dysarthria Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Epilepsy - Progressive Joint Contractures - Typical Face Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Gynecomastia - Obesity Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Hypogammaglobulinemia - Progressive Neurological Deterioration Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Hypogonadism - Ichthyosis - Obesity - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Hypotonia - Facial Dysmorphism - Aggressive Behavior Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Hypotonia - Recurrent Infections Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Hypotonic Face Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Macrocephaly - Macroorchidism Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked - Precocious Puberty - Obesity Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked Dysmorphism Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked Recessive - Macrocephaly - Ciliary Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked Syndromic 7 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Armfield Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Brooks Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Brunner Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Cabezas Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Cantagrel Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Nonspecific Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Pai Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Raynaud Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Reish Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Seemanova Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Shrimpton Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, South African Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Stevenson Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Stoll Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Syndromic 11 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Syndromic 12 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Syndromic 14 Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Syndromic, Due to Jarid1c Mutation Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Turner Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Vitale Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, With Isolated Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Wittwer Type Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Zorick Type Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mitochondrial Diseases Chevron Icon
Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy - Aminoacidopathy Chevron Icon
Mitochondrial Myopathy - Lactic Acidosis Chevron Icon
Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalopathy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitochondrial Trifunctional Protein Deficiency Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Neonatal Herpes, Type 1 Virus Chevron Icon
Neonatal Herpes, Type 2 Virus Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pachygyria Chevron Icon
Pachygyria - Mental Retardation - Seizures Chevron Icon
Pachygyria, Frontotemporal Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Infant Care Chevron Icon
Progressive Familial Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rare Diseases Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Sex Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spastic Diplegia, Infantile Type Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spastic Paraparesis Chevron Icon
Spastic Quadriplegia - Retinitis Pigmentosa - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Spastic Tetraplegic - Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spasticity - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Spasticity - Mental Retardation - Epilepsy, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Spasticity - Multiple Exostoses Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Speech Impairment Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tay-Sachs Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Seizure Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Feb 20, 2020
    My teen has seen Dr. R for years. He works well with her and parents. Is works hard again and again to help his patients. We have great communication with him and his staff. Top notch dr
    — Feb 20, 2020
    About Dr. Joshua Rotenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437149333
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Capital Consortium-Walter Reed Amc, Nnmc, Nih-Neurology-Child & Adolescent Neurology
    Residency
    • Wpafp/Dayton Childrens/Wright State-General Pediatrics
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill/Nyu-Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sleep Medicine
