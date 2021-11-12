Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Rosenthal, MD
Dr. Joshua Rosenthal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Innovative Otolaryngology775 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 923-1900
- Huntington Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
My angel in a lab coat! Dr. Rosenthal treated me for sinusitis and chronic sinus infections with reoccurring breathing problems. He found an unusual type of fungi growing in my nasal cavity that didn’t respond to most nasal steroids. Dr. Rosenthal treated me with antibiotics for almost a year until we decided that I needed surgery in 2013. Surgery results were amazing— I had drastically improved hearing, breathing and overall health. Since the surgery, I have not had one sinus infection to date! I highly recommend him and would definitely return to his office in the future.
About Dr. Joshua Rosenthal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801065172
- New York Medical College
- University of Pennsylvannia
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Postnasal Drip and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenthal speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
