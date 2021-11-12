Overview

Dr. Joshua Rosenthal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Innovative Otolaryngology, PC in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.