Overview

Dr. Joshua Rosenow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rosenow works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.