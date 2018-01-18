Overview

Dr. Joshua Rosenblatt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenblatt works at NBIMC Pediatrics General Peds in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

