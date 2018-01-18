Dr. Joshua Rosenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Rosenblatt, MD
Dr. Joshua Rosenblatt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
NBIMC Pediatrics General Peds201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 929-5351
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
My 2 children have been in Dr. Rosenblatt's care for 8+ years (my girls are 8 and 10). He's truly an amazing pediatrician. It's unbelievable how hard it is to find a good doctor who my kids actually LIKE, who is upfront, straight forward and doesn't make you feel rushed. The staff could be a bit more refined, and the wait times brutal, Dr. Rosenblatt is hands-down the best pediatrician I've ever experienced (we had several others for my oldest before find him while pregnant)
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
