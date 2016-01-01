Overview

Dr. Joshua Rosenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Mount Sinai Doctors East 85th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Reconstruction and Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.