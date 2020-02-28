Dr. Joshua Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Rosenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ucla Hematologyoncology- Ventura6633 Telephone Rd Ste 200, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 642-8252
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a consultation with Dr Rosenberg for prostate cancer. I found him to be intelligent, informed, honest, current, and genuinely concerned. He communicates really well. He earned my respect today.
About Dr. Joshua Rosenberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
