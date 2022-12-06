Dr. Joshua Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Romero, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Romero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyandotte, MI.
Dr. Romero works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin2070 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 225-9143
-
2
Henry Ford Health Center - Brownstown23050 West Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 287-9880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romero?
Dr. Romero is a top notch informed and very articulate doctor, while Henry Ford supplies him with state of the art equipment
About Dr. Joshua Romero, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1033478813
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.