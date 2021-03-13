Overview

Dr. Joshua Roller, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK.



Dr. Roller works at Roller Weight Loss & Advanced Surgery in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Fort Smith, AR and Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.