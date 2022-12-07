Dr. Joshua Rock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Rock, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Rock, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southington, CT.
Dr. Rock works at
Southington - Main Street209 Main St Ste C, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 628-3600
- Holy Cross Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He always takes time to truly listen and gives options. And if you need to speak to him, he is there!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1093914574
- Cardiovascular Disease
