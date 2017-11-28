Dr. Joshua Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Richter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Richter, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Hackensack University Medical Center and Mount Sinai West.
Ruttenberg Treatment Center10 E 102nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Blavatnik Family - Chelsea Medical Center325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Excellent doctor and a great human being.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982879128
- Yale School Of Medicine
- St. Vincent's Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Richter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Myeloma and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
