Dr. Joshua Reimer, MD

Sports Medicine
3.5 (17)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Reimer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Thornwood, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Reimer works at Dental Center Management Inc in Thornwood, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dental Center Management Inc
    12 Marble Ave, Thornwood, NY 10594 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 484-6564
  2. 2
    Kings Highway Orthopedic Associates
    3131 Kings Hwy Ste C11, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 258-2588

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 05, 2017
    Dr. Reiner saved my life! I had terrible lower back pain from a littany of issues including spinal stenosis, arthritis and herniated discs. Dr. Reiner suggested an epidural and literally gave me my life back. He is kind, gentle and patient with his patients. Definitely see him for your pain management needs!
    Judy in Broooklyn,NY — Sep 05, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Reimer, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Reimer, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902069354
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Reimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

