Overview

Dr. Joshua Purow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Purow works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.