Dr. Press has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Press, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Press, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Press works at
Locations
Pacific Gynecology Specialists1101 Madison St Ste 1500, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 965-1700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter and I found Dr Press to be thorough in explaining the situation, the various treatment options and the risks involved. My surgery, done robotically, went extremely well and recovery was very easy. His post op visit was again thorough and informative of expectations, risks and recommendations. All in all, he gets the “Atta Boy.” I was prepared to be unimpressed, but came away very impressed. His staff also deserve mention, as they were friendly, helpful, and very supportive.
About Dr. Joshua Press, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Press accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Press has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Press works at
Dr. Press has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Press on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Press, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Press appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.