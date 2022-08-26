See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Overview

Dr. Joshua Press, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Press works at Minimally Invasive Gynecology at Washington University in St. Louis in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Gynecology Specialists
    1101 Madison St Ste 1500, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 965-1700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Press?

    Aug 26, 2022
    My daughter and I found Dr Press to be thorough in explaining the situation, the various treatment options and the risks involved. My surgery, done robotically, went extremely well and recovery was very easy. His post op visit was again thorough and informative of expectations, risks and recommendations. All in all, he gets the “Atta Boy.” I was prepared to be unimpressed, but came away very impressed. His staff also deserve mention, as they were friendly, helpful, and very supportive.
    Pam T. — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Press, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Press, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740475383
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Press has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Press has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Press works at Minimally Invasive Gynecology at Washington University in St. Louis in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Press’s profile.

    Dr. Press has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Press on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Press, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Press appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

