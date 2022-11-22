See All Anesthesiologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Joshua Prager, MD

Anesthesiology
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joshua Prager, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Prager works at California Pain Medicine Center in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    California Pain Medicine Center
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1280W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    California Pain Medicine Center
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 760, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 267-2788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 22, 2022
    Dr. Prager has been my pain management doctor for many years, together with Erica. I had CRPS go into remission while under their care. It returned after six years and now with their help the pain is once again under control. I have had Dr. Prager perform numerous procedures to target specific areas for pain, including neuro-stem implant, various types of blocks, and ketamine infusion. The doctor and his staff are kind, considerate and professional. Dr. Prager is the "gold standard" in the field of pain management! I highly recommend him - no other pain management doctor has even come close to helping/healing like he has.
    L. Temme — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Prager, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518070358
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Genl Hospital
    • UCLA Hosps
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    • Anesthesiology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Joshua Prager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Prager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

