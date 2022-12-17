Overview

Dr. Joshua Portnoy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital and Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Portnoy works at Colorado Pulmonary Intensivists, PC in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiolitis, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.