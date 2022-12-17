Dr. Joshua Portnoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portnoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Portnoy, MD
Dr. Joshua Portnoy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital and Rose Medical Center.
Colorado Pulmonary Intensivists, PC15 W Dry Creek Cir, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 952-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I was referred to Dr. Portnoy after a bad experience with another Doctor, and he has literally improved my quality of life by many levels. What a genius and caring Doctor. Highly recommended. Thank you Dr. Portnoy.
About Dr. Joshua Portnoy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1952362154
- National Jewish Medical and Research Center
- McGill University
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Dr. Portnoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portnoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portnoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portnoy has seen patients for Bronchiolitis, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portnoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Portnoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portnoy.
