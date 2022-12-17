See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Joshua Portnoy, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (33)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Portnoy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Portnoy works at Colorado Pulmonary Intensivists, PC in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiolitis, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Pulmonary Intensivists, PC
    15 W Dry Creek Cir, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 952-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Penrose Hospital
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchiolitis
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Bronchiolitis
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 17, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Portnoy after a bad experience with another Doctor, and he has literally improved my quality of life by many levels. What a genius and caring Doctor. Highly recommended. Thank you Dr. Portnoy.
    Randy — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Portnoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952362154
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Jewish Medical and Research Center
    Residency
    • McGill University
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Portnoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portnoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Portnoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Portnoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Portnoy works at Colorado Pulmonary Intensivists, PC in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Portnoy’s profile.

    Dr. Portnoy has seen patients for Bronchiolitis, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portnoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Portnoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portnoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portnoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portnoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.