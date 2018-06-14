Overview

Dr. Joshua Phillips, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, North Sunflower Medical Center and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at Mississippi Asthma & Allergy in Jackson, MS with other offices in Ridgeland, MS and Meridian, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.