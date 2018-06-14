Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Phillips, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, North Sunflower Medical Center and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Locations
The Childrens Clinic Pllc1513 Lakeland Dr Ste 101, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 354-4836
Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic PA680 Highway 51 Ste D, Ridgeland, MS 39157 Directions (601) 898-1877
Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic3704 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39301 Directions (601) 693-0216
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- North Sunflower Medical Center
- Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phillips was very professional, friendly, explains things where you could understand.
About Dr. Joshua Phillips, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Hives, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.