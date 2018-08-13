Overview

Dr. Joshua Penfield, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Leicester and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital, St. Clare Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Penfield works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Pancreatitis and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.