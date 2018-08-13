See All Gastroenterologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Joshua Penfield, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Penfield, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Leicester and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital, St. Clare Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Penfield works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Pancreatitis and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 272-8664
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Puyallup
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Puyallup
2910 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98373
(253) 445-5750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Clare Hospital
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Stone Disease Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 13, 2018
    He is an excellent gastroenterologist. He did a thorough work up for an accurate diagnosis. He's very professional and personable. He communicates well and follows through.
    Satisfied Patient — Aug 13, 2018
    About Dr. Joshua Penfield, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1356508402
    Education & Certifications

    • Main Medical Center, Portland, ME
    • Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland
    • University Of Leicester
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Penfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penfield has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Pancreatitis and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Penfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
