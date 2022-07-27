Dr. Joshua Pasol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Pasol, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Pasol, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Pasol works at
Locations
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7101 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pasol has been my neurologist since he came to Bascom Palmer 25 to 30 years ago I have an eye condition called pseudo tumor and if it wasn’t for Dr. Pasol I feel like I wouldn’t have my eyesight today he save my eyesight and I’m very grateful for him and thank God for bringing Dr. Pasol into my life. He’s a caring ,kind, trust worthy and Passionate person I’ll trust him with my life. He’s just a all around great person and doctor.
About Dr. Joshua Pasol, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992752760
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasol has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasol.
