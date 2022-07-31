See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Covington, LA
Dr. Joshua Parks, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joshua Parks, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine - Memphis, TN and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.

Dr. Parks works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA with other offices in Chalmette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ochsner at St. Bernard - Colon and Rectal Surgery
    8050 W Judge Perez Dr Ste 1300, Chalmette, LA 70043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Saint Bernard Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 31, 2022
    Great Visit. Informative.
    — Jul 31, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Parks, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740470061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgia Colon and Rectal Clinics - Atlanta, GA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine - Memphis, TN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
