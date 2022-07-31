Overview

Dr. Joshua Parks, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine - Memphis, TN and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.



Dr. Parks works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA with other offices in Chalmette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.