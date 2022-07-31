Dr. Joshua Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Parks, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Parks, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine - Memphis, TN and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.
Dr. Parks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
-
2
Ochsner at St. Bernard - Colon and Rectal Surgery8050 W Judge Perez Dr Ste 1300, Chalmette, LA 70043 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parks?
Great Visit. Informative.
About Dr. Joshua Parks, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1740470061
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Colon and Rectal Clinics - Atlanta, GA
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine - Memphis, TN
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.