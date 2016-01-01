Dr. Joshua Padovano, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padovano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Padovano, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Padovano, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Anoka, MN.
Dr. Padovano works at
Locations
-
1
Woodlake Orthodontics - Anoka3507 Round Lake Blvd NW Ste 900, Anoka, MN 55303 Directions (763) 323-7677
-
2
Woodlake Orthodontics- Midway1375 Saint Anthony Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Directions (651) 286-8153
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padovano?
About Dr. Joshua Padovano, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1578187225
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padovano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Padovano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Padovano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padovano works at
Dr. Padovano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padovano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padovano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padovano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.