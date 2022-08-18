Overview

Dr. Joshua Oustatcher, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.



Dr. Oustatcher works at Unlimited Smiles Orthodontics, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.