Dr. Joshua Oustatcher, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joshua Oustatcher, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Locations
Unlimited Smiles Orthodontics, PLLC7000 Bay Pkwy # 50, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 586-4936
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm happy to have an opportunity to recommend Dr. Josh. Orthodontics can be especially daunting and confusing to patients of all ages. Dr. Josh respected my many questions and took time to clearly respond to all of them - all the time showing care that I be comfortable with the approach decided upon. It was great to feel seen and heard!
About Dr. Joshua Oustatcher, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oustatcher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oustatcher accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oustatcher works at
Dr. Oustatcher speaks Russian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Oustatcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oustatcher.
