Overview

Dr. Joshua Nelson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.

Dr. Nelson works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Saint Luke's Sports Medicine Specialists - Burlington Creek
    6301 N Lucerne Ave, Kansas City, MO 64151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 714-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Runner's Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Runner's Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 16, 2019
    Dr Nelson saved my leg after a very severe motorcycle accident.. I am forever grateful to him . Not only were his medical skills remarkable but his bedside manner and encouragement were very helpful in my recovery.
    — Mar 16, 2019
    About Dr. Joshua Nelson, MD

    Sports Medicine
    19 years of experience
    English
    1598816126
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Virginia Health System
    University of Kansas Medical Center
    UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

