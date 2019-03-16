Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Nelson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.
Locations
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Saint Luke's Sports Medicine Specialists - Burlington Creek6301 N Lucerne Ave, Kansas City, MO 64151 Directions (816) 714-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nelson saved my leg after a very severe motorcycle accident.. I am forever grateful to him . Not only were his medical skills remarkable but his bedside manner and encouragement were very helpful in my recovery.
About Dr. Joshua Nelson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1598816126
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
