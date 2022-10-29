Overview

Dr. Joshua Neeson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus.



Dr. Neeson works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.