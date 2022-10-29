Dr. Joshua Neeson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Neeson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Neeson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus.
Dr. Neeson works at
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, very professional answered all my questions. I did not feel rushed. I was quite nervous made me feel at ease
About Dr. Joshua Neeson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1578825899
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neeson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neeson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neeson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Neeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neeson has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neeson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Neeson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neeson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neeson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neeson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.