Overview

Dr. Joshua Mozes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Mozes works at St Lukes Internal Medicine in Boise, ID with other offices in Fruitland, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.