Dr. Joshua Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Morris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
Georgia Psychiatry Dalton1401 Applewood Dr # 1, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 460-4110
Georgia Psychiatry - Smyrna4015 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 115, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 990-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joshua Morris, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417192360
Education & Certifications
- North Shore-LI Jewish Hlth System
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
