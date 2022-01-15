Overview

Dr. Joshua Morris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Morris works at Georgia Psychiatry in Dalton, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.