Overview

Dr. Joshua Modder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Modder works at Wisconsin Institute of Urology SC in Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.