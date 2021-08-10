Dr. Joshua Mitgang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitgang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Mitgang, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Mitgang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They completed their fellowship with Nyu/Hosp For Join Dis
Dr. Mitgang works at
Locations
1
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 422-8080Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 536-2800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
4
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 536-2800
5
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Merrick1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 536-2800
6
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! Nobody wants to go see the doctor but if you need an orthopedist, Dr Mitgang is the best. He is kind, caring, patient, and gentle. His knowledge base is also beyond compare. I took m 87 year old mom to see him and he treated her as if she was his mom. I have seen him many times in the past, but was amazed at how patient he was with my mom and how at ease she felt. Aside from that his knowledge about treatment for her was outstanding. It is rare to find a practitioner who is both brilliant and humble all at the same time. I would highly recommend him for any of your orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Joshua Mitgang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1134388259
Education & Certifications
- Nyu/Hosp For Join Dis
- SUNY Downstate Brooklyn
- Orthopedic Surgery
