Dr. Joshua Mirrer, MD
Dr. Joshua Mirrer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Downtown Office370 E Virginia Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 (602) 258-4788Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Husband hospitalized with a hand infection that needed surgery. Dr. Mirrer was an excellent communicator and did a great job with his hand. Couldn't be happier.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Drew University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
