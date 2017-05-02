Dr. Joshua Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Miller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Montgomery Neurosurgical Associates1510 Forest Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 834-6422Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had multiple surg. through the years with wonderful Drs. and staff all to be outdone by Dr. Miller and his staff. The outcome from my surgery was Absolutely Wonderful . Thank You for Eliminating the pain in my Left leg. 5 Star Everything.
About Dr. Joshua Miller, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790734242
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
