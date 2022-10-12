Dr. Joshua Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Miller, MD
Dr. Joshua Miller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Stony Brook Specialty Care26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733
Stony Brook Specialty Care4 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733
Stony Brook University Hospital
Aetna
Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
EmblemHealth
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
HealthPlus
MultiPlan
Neighborhood Health Plan
UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Just received a letter that Dr Miller is no longer at Stoneybrook Just transferred to him in June 2023 Anyone know if he will be local, would like to continue with him.
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
14 years of experience
English
- 1346400637
Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
Mount Sinai School of Medicine
UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
