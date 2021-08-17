Dr. Milby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshua Milby, DO
Overview
Dr. Joshua Milby, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO.
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Trauma and Acute Care Surgery Clinic3800 S National Ave Ste 600, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3846
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Answer all questions. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Joshua Milby, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milby accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
