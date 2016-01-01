Dr. Joshua Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Michael, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Michael, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Michael works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michael?
About Dr. Joshua Michael, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407941859
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Michael using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.