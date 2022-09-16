See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Anniston, AL
Dr. Joshua Meyer, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Meyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Meyer works at Medical Pain Management in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Pain Management
    701 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 213-1231
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 16, 2022
    wl924167@gmail.com My experience with my health and back has certainly improved, through the Almighty Hand of our God. I sat on the side of my bed for over 2 yrs unable to function or do anything. Me being unable to stand up and do things caused a dark depression in my life, the depression were so dark I couldn't pray nor pick up the Word of God. God showed His Mercy through Dr. Meyer and led him to administer injections. Now I am able to " Read The Word Of God Diligently". As God told me to do in 2008. And I pray giving thanks to Almighty Father and Messiah Jesus for using Dy Meyer hands and knowledge to help me with the Wisdom Jesus has bestowed unto him. Alleluia, Blessings and Honor and Glory and Power be to He who sits on the Throne and to the Lamb, the Lamb of God, the Son of God, the Lion of the Tribe of Judah, Yeshua Hamashiach! Amen and Amen. The Lord be glorified.
    Wanda Leonard — Sep 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Meyer, MD
    About Dr. Joshua Meyer, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528296118
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyer works at Medical Pain Management in Anniston, AL. View the full address on Dr. Meyer’s profile.

    Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

