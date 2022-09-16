Dr. Joshua Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Meyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
Medical Pain Management701 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 213-1231Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
wl924167@gmail.com My experience with my health and back has certainly improved, through the Almighty Hand of our God. I sat on the side of my bed for over 2 yrs unable to function or do anything. Me being unable to stand up and do things caused a dark depression in my life, the depression were so dark I couldn't pray nor pick up the Word of God. God showed His Mercy through Dr. Meyer and led him to administer injections. Now I am able to " Read The Word Of God Diligently". As God told me to do in 2008. And I pray giving thanks to Almighty Father and Messiah Jesus for using Dy Meyer hands and knowledge to help me with the Wisdom Jesus has bestowed unto him. Alleluia, Blessings and Honor and Glory and Power be to He who sits on the Throne and to the Lamb, the Lamb of God, the Son of God, the Lion of the Tribe of Judah, Yeshua Hamashiach! Amen and Amen. The Lord be glorified.
About Dr. Joshua Meyer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1528296118
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.