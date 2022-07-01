See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Joshua Metzl, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joshua Metzl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Metzl works at Steadman Hawkins Clinic in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steadman Hawkins Clinic
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 110, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 586-9500
  2. 2
    Cu Medicine Steadman Hawkins Orthopedic & Sports Medicine-inverness
    175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 694-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Bunion
Chronic Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Joint Pain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Plantar Fasciitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Difficulty With Walking
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Heel Spur
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Morton's Neuroma
Muscle Weakness
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pseudoarthrosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sports Injuries
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Joshua Metzl, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417116351
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
    • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Metzl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metzl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metzl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metzl has seen patients for Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

