Dr. Joshua Meier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Meier, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Nevada ENT & Hearing Associates9770 S MCCARRAN BLVD, Reno, NV 89523 Directions (775) 322-4589Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meier was fantastic. Great manner, informative, transparent thru process, did a great job. I can finally breathe again. Thanks!!
About Dr. Joshua Meier, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Rhinology (Endoscopic Sinus and Anterior Skull Base Surgery)
- Harvard Combined Residency In Otolaryngology / Head and Neck Surgery
- Brigham and Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC)
- Northwestern University- B.A. Biology
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
