Overview

Dr. Joshua Meier, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC) and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Meier works at Nevada ENT & Hearing Associates in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.