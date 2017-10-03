Overview

Dr. Joshua McSpadden, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Ennis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McSpadden works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA in Waxahachie, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.