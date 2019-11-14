Overview

Dr. Joshua McFarlane, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. McFarlane works at Virginia Cancer Institute in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.