Dr. Joshua McCoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua McCoy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. McCoy works at
Locations
1
Pacmed Clinics220 15th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 792-6169
2
Ku Wichita Center for Clinical Research1010 N Kansas St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 858-3460
3
Via Christi Family Medicine on Clifton1121 S CLIFTON AVE, Wichita, KS 67218 Directions (316) 689-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCoy became my OB with a few weeks left in my pregnancy. I had some complications. I felt well-attended for under his care. Dr. McCoy explains procedures and processes well, he listens to my questions, he is relatable and personable. I couldn’t have asked for a better OB and we’re delighted that he’s a family care physician also, so he’s also my kids’ pediatrician. This provides better understanding for the care of all of us as Dr. McCoy sees us more regularly and thus is able to provide even better care. I had three OBs in my first pregnancy due to me not feeling heard by the physician. That was never a challenge with Dr. McCoy - I felt listened to and provided for from before our first visit.
About Dr. Joshua McCoy, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1659720084
Education & Certifications
- Via Christi Family Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. McCoy can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.