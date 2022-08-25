Dr. Joshua May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua May, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua May, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.
Dr. May works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Associates2585 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 333-8813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. May?
There are no words
About Dr. Joshua May, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205037553
Education & Certifications
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.