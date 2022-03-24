Dr. Joshua Maxwell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Maxwell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Maxwell, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I got an appointment right away with Dr Maxwell. My X-rays had been taken and he went over them with me. He was very attentive and listened to me. We discussed the options and he injected my knees that day. We talked about what could be done if that didn’t work. He was very professional and kind and seemed genuinely interested in my case. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Joshua Maxwell, DO
- Orthopedics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maxwell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Dr. Maxwell has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.
