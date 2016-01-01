See All Pediatricians in West Jordan, UT
Dr. Joshua Maxwell, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joshua Maxwell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Jordan, UT. 

Dr. Maxwell works at Southwest Children's Clinic in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwest Children's Clinic
    Southwest Children's Clinic
    8822 S Redwood Rd Ste C211, West Jordan, UT 84088
(801) 441-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Joshua Maxwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124548805
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Maxwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maxwell works at Southwest Children's Clinic in West Jordan, UT. View the full address on Dr. Maxwell’s profile.

    Dr. Maxwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

