Dr. Joshua Max, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Max, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Dr. Max works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Clifton2925 Vernon Pl Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 751-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Max is a good doctor. He has been my doctor for 3 years and he always cares about how I’m doing and explains everything in a way I can understand. He takes in consideration all of my medical conditions and medicines not just my GI conditions or medicines.
About Dr. Joshua Max, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1174729438
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Max has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Max accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Max has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Max works at
Dr. Max has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Max on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Max. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Max.
