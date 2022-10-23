Overview

Dr. Joshua Max, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Max works at Gastro Health in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.