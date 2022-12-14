Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danbury, CT.
Neurosurgical Associates67 Sand Pit Rd Ste 208, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-2003
Sound Foot Care Center of Ct Inc.148 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 853-0003
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 214-1800
- 4 79 Sand Pit Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-2003
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Marcus and his team were amazing and saved my husbands life when he had a life threatening injury due to a motor vehicle accident. His expertise, knowledge and swiftness was impeccable. Everything was explained and questions answered thoroughly. The aftercare my husband is receiving is on point and the office is easy to contact and helpful in all aspects. I would absolutely recommend Dr Marcus and his team to anyone needing a neurosurgeon. Thank you from an extremely grateful family!
- Neurosurgery
- English
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
