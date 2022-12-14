Overview

Dr. Joshua Marcus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danbury, CT.



Dr. Marcus works at Neurosurgical Associates in Danbury, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT and Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.