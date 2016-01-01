Dr. Joshua Mali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Mali, MD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Mali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their fellowship with Albany Medical Center Hospital
Dr. Mali works at
Locations
-
1
The Eye Associates - Sarasota2111 BEE RIDGE RD, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (866) 865-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mali?
About Dr. Joshua Mali, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1124261375
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mali works at
Dr. Mali has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Blind Hypertensive Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.