See All Neurosurgeons in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (72)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine.

Dr. Lucas works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD
Dr. Yi-Ren Chen, MD
10 (66)
View Profile
Jennifer Bowman, PA-C
Jennifer Bowman, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 260, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2015
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mercy Medical Group - Roseville
    2110 Professional Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2015
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 72 ratings
Patient Ratings (72)
5 Star
(68)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lucas?

Dec 29, 2022
I must start this review with making it very clear that the 5 stars is for Dr. Lucas only. His skill, dedication, professionalism, patience and thoroughness is like no other, trust me—I had multiple opinions before undergoing a multi-level spinal fusion (after failed microdiscectomy surgeries with a different Neurosurgeon). I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Lucas, this coming from someone with a medical background. He is THE best in Northern California. If you are searching for a neurosurgeon with fusion skill (and beyond), book your appointment. Don’t let his quietness intimidate you or make you question his bedside manner, his skill overpowers everything! Next, his surgery scheduler would be scored a 1 and that 1 is because she was very kind/full of personality but she is not here to just be kind. She is here to successfully schedule patients for surgery and she did not succeed with me. I had to literally advocate for myself at every step. In summary, Dr. Lucas has saved me!
— Dec 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lucas to family and friends

Dr. Lucas' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lucas

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD.

About Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720402522
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Southern California
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Southern California Department Of Neurosurgery
Residency
Medical Education
  • University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

72 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.