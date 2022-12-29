Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joshua Lucas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6555 Coyle Ave Ste 260, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-2015Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Mercy Medical Group - Roseville2110 Professional Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 536-2015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I must start this review with making it very clear that the 5 stars is for Dr. Lucas only. His skill, dedication, professionalism, patience and thoroughness is like no other, trust me—I had multiple opinions before undergoing a multi-level spinal fusion (after failed microdiscectomy surgeries with a different Neurosurgeon). I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Lucas, this coming from someone with a medical background. He is THE best in Northern California. If you are searching for a neurosurgeon with fusion skill (and beyond), book your appointment. Don’t let his quietness intimidate you or make you question his bedside manner, his skill overpowers everything! Next, his surgery scheduler would be scored a 1 and that 1 is because she was very kind/full of personality but she is not here to just be kind. She is here to successfully schedule patients for surgery and she did not succeed with me. I had to literally advocate for myself at every step. In summary, Dr. Lucas has saved me!
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720402522
- University Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California Department Of Neurosurgery
- University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas works at
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lucas speaks Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.