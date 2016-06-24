Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowentritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Lowentritt works at
Locations
Prytania Health Center Multi-specialty Suite 4023525 Prytania St Ste 402, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 648-2520
DePaul Community Health Centers3201 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 897-1887Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Touro Infirmary1401 Foucher St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 648-2520Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:15pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband & I have been going to Dr. Lowentritt for 15 years now. He is Awesome! He has always been there for us & treats us like family. He has a huge heart & is very kind & compassionate. We know we are getting quality care. He is the best Dr. in the State of Louisiana. Dr. Lowentritt's office staff are always concerned, eager to help with any matter & extremely kind yet professional. We feel Blessed to have these wonderful people in our lives.
About Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1235180266
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowentritt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowentritt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowentritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowentritt works at
Dr. Lowentritt has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowentritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowentritt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowentritt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowentritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowentritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.