Overview

Dr. Joshua Lowentritt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Lowentritt works at Prytania Health Center Multi-specialty Suite 402 in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.