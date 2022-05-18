Dr. Joshua Lovelace, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovelace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Lovelace, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Lovelace, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in St Augustine, FL.
Dr. Lovelace works at
Locations
-
1
Aviles Dental Care305 Paseo Vereda Dr, St Augustine, FL 32095 Directions (904) 429-3446Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lovelace was amazing explained everything in terms I could understand dr Lovelace is very calming he understands people get nervous I can’t say enough great things about dr Lovelace
About Dr. Joshua Lovelace, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1962026393
Dr. Lovelace has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovelace accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
