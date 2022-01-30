Dr. Joshua Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Long, MD
Dr. Joshua Long, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Livenew Co.9800 Pyramid Ct Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 269-4370Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
I am just over 1 month out from bariatric surgery with Dr. Long. I can say that the program is thorough. I feel set up for success. The surgery was painless (in my case,) and I am doing what the surgeon directed for good success. I have hope for a healthier future.
- Bariatric Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Long has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
