Dr. Joshua Long, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (145)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joshua Long, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM

Dr. Long works at The Bariatric & Metabolic Center of Colorado in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Livenew Co.
    9800 Pyramid Ct Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 269-4370
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Duodenal Switch and SIPS Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malabsorption and Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (145)
    5 Star
    (138)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 30, 2022
    I am just over 1 month out from bariatric surgery with Dr. Long. I can say that the program is thorough. I feel set up for success. The surgery was painless (in my case,) and I am doing what the surgeon directed for good success. I have hope for a healthier future.
    LG — Jan 30, 2022
    About Dr. Joshua Long, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1922212729
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • General Surgery
