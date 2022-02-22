Dr. Joshua Lohri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Lohri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Lohri, DO is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WV School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Lohri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nuclear Medicine Svc Inc1220 Lee St E Ste 105, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-1965Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lohri?
He really helped me with my overactive bladder problem.
About Dr. Joshua Lohri, DO
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1396964904
Education & Certifications
- Duke
- Camc
- WVU
- WV School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lohri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lohri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lohri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lohri works at
Dr. Lohri has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lohri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lohri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lohri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lohri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lohri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.